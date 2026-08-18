Bankruptcy & Distress Intelligence
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The powerful alternative for professionals seeking comprehensive visibility from first signal to final outcome.
Distress activity, early warning signals, court data, and real-time reporting structured into actionable intelligence across capital structures, stakeholders, and outcomes.
The #1 Database Used by AmLaw 100 Law Firms
The Database of Record for the Restructuring Industry
BankruptcyData integrates datasets, live court reporting, historical intelligence, and enterprise data delivery within a single environment – empowering daily analysis, research, and decision-making.
Real-Time Tracking from Signal to Resolution
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Distress
Distress
Pre-filing distress signals, LMEs, defaults, litigation, and receiverships
Filing
Filing
Chapter 11 filings, petitions, schedules, and commencement activity
First Day
First Day
First day motions, DIP financing, cash collateral, and court approvals
Case Activity & Reporting
Case Activity & Reporting
Docket activity, reporting, stakeholder developments, and key case events
Asset Sale
Asset Sale
Section 363 sales, stalking horse bids, auctions, and transaction outcomes
Plan
Plan
Plans of reorganization, disclosure statements, voting, and confirmation activity
Outcomes
Outcomes
Emergence, liquidation, recoveries, advisor participation, and historical outcomes
Trusted Across the Restructuring Market
BankruptcyData supports law firms, advisory firms, investors, lenders, and restructuring professionals looking to navigate complex restructuring activity with greater speed, clarity, and context.
Enterprise Data for Analytics & AI
Access structured bankruptcy and restructuring datasets through licensed delivery and API data feed integrations. Designed for internal analytics, proprietary research, automation, and AI-enabled workflows.
Casting a Wider, Smarter Net
Real-time, comprehensive coverage designed to surface developments that might otherwise be overlooked.
Middle Market Distress Flags
ALL BANKRUPTCY FILINGS
Liability Management Exercises
DIP Financing
Defaults & Receiverships
Asset Sales
The Long View
Years
Historical bankruptcy archive across companies of all sizes
Years
Structured filing database
Years
Reporting on Distress Situations
Records
Decades of historical bankruptcy activity intelligence