BankruptcyData platform providing real-time bankruptcy and restructuring intelligence

Bankruptcy & Distress Intelligence

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The powerful alternative for professionals seeking comprehensive visibility from first signal to final outcome.

Distress activity, early warning signals, court data, and real-time reporting structured into actionable intelligence across capital structures, stakeholders, and outcomes.

Number one database

The #1 Database Used by AmLaw 100 Law Firms

The Database of Record for the Restructuring Industry

BankruptcyData integrates datasets, live court reporting, historical intelligence, and enterprise data delivery within a single environment – empowering daily analysis, research, and decision-making.

Real-Time Tracking from Signal to Resolution

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Distress

Distress

Pre-filing distress signals, LMEs, defaults, litigation, and receiverships

Filing

Filing

Chapter 11 filings, petitions, schedules, and commencement activity

First Day

First Day

First day motions, DIP financing, cash collateral, and court approvals

Case Activity & Reporting

Case Activity & Reporting

Docket activity, reporting, stakeholder developments, and key case events

Asset Sale

Asset Sale

Section 363 sales, stalking horse bids, auctions, and transaction outcomes

Plan

Plan

Plans of reorganization, disclosure statements, voting, and confirmation activity

Outcomes

Outcomes

Emergence, liquidation, recoveries, advisor participation, and historical outcomes

Trusted faded

Trusted Across the Restructuring Market

BankruptcyData supports law firms, advisory firms, investors, lenders, and restructuring professionals looking to navigate complex restructuring activity with greater speed, clarity, and context.

The Platform

One Connected Research & Monitoring Environment

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Filings & docket activity

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Capital structures

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Stakeholder positions

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Organized case intelligence

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Historical outcomes & benchmarking

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Alerts & customizable notifications

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Enterprise data

Enterprise Data for Analytics & AI

Access structured bankruptcy and restructuring datasets through licensed delivery and API data feed integrations. Designed for internal analytics, proprietary research, automation, and AI-enabled workflows.

Casting a Wider, Smarter Net

Real-time, comprehensive coverage designed to surface developments that might otherwise be overlooked.

Middle Market Distress Flags

ALL BANKRUPTCY FILINGS

Liability Management Exercises

DIP Financing

Defaults & Receiverships

Asset Sales

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The long view

The Long View

45+

Years

Historical bankruptcy archive across companies of all sizes

25+

Years

Structured filing database

20+

Years

Reporting on Distress Situations

600k+

Records

Decades of historical bankruptcy activity intelligence

Elevate Your Restructuring Research

with BankruptcyData

Request Demo

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